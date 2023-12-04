House explodes as police in Arlington, Virginia, try to execute search warrant, officials say

A house exploded in Arlington, Virginia, as police were attempting to execute a search warrant, authorities said Monday.

Police were sent to the home around 4:45 p.m. after receiving a report about someone firing a flare gun 30 to 40 times from inside the house into the neighborhood, the Arlington County Police Department said in a statement. Police tried to contact the suspect by phone and with loudspeakers, but he didn't respond and stayed barricaded inside the home, police said.

After getting a search warrant, police officers approached the home shortly before 8:25 p.m. The suspect then "discharged several rounds" from inside the home, Arlington County police spokesperson Ashley Savage said, after which the blast occurred.

A house exploded in Arlington, Virginia as police officers attempted to execute a search warrant on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/tdvDV8m7IR — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 5, 2023

It was not immediately clear if the rounds fired were from a flare gun or a different weapon, but police later said the rounds were fired "from what is believed to be a firearm."

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was inside the house at the time of the explosion, Savage said. Police were not aware of anyone else inside the house, which was a duplex, but said they could not rule out the possibility others had been inside Savage said.

The suspect's condition was not immediately known and fire officials said they were waiting for a utility company to arrive before they could enter the remains of the structure.

Three officers suffered minor injuries, but none required hospitalization.

Police and fire officials could not immediately say what caused the explosion.

The aftermath of the blast could be seen from several blocks away.

Here is a video. pic.twitter.com/4Gn3JEIZAy — Mark Raymond (@markraymond) December 5, 2023

Carla Rodriguez, a resident of South Arlington, told The Associated Press she heard the explosion from more than 2 miles away and said she "thought a plane exploded."

The Arlington County Fire Department said the fire was under control as of roughly 10:30 p.m., but crews were still dealing with small spot fires.

The ATF and FBI were both assisting with the investigation.