Man walking dog critically injured after SUV driver hits him in Hopkinton

A man walking his dog in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Sunday evening was hit by an SUV driver and critically injured, police said.

It happened near the intersection of Wood and Fruit streets at about 6 p.m. The 79-year-old Hopkinton man was rushed to the hospital, where he was in critical condition.

The dog was also hit by the SUV. A neighbor took the dog to the Tufts University Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.

"The Hopkinton Police Department asks that the community keep the victim and his family in their thoughts," Interim Police Chief Scott van Raalten said in a statement.

Police said the driver of the 2018 Nissan Rogue is a 29-year-old Northboro woman who stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators. She is not currently facing any charges. Authorities have not released the name of the pedestrian or the driver.

Drivers were asked to stay away from the area. There was a heavy police presence on Wood Street, which was expected to be closed for several hours between Fruit and Winter streets while an accident reconstruction team worked to determine the cause of the crash.

It was raining heavily in Massachusetts Sunday evening as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias moved through the area.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who has dash camera or doorbell camera footage of the incident, to contact them.

Hopkinton is about 26 miles west of Boston.