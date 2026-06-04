70-year-old accused of trying to drown injured 21-year-old at Massachusetts beach after residency dispute

A 70-year-old man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to drown a 21-year-old on crutches at a Hopkinton, Massachusetts beach following a residency dispute, police said.

Steven Dana, a Hopkinton resident, was arrested after police responded to a report of a fight at Sandy Beach Wednesday just before 7 p.m. Police said the fight was about the 21-year-old's use of Lake Maspenock.

"The only boat ramp to the lake, which straddles Hopkinton and Milford, exists on Lakeshore Drive, and it is limited to use by Hopkinton residents only from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend," police said.

A "residents only" sign at Sandy Beach in Hopkinton. CBS Boston

Police said video footage showed Dana slapping the 21-year-old, who had been using crutches because he was involved in a severe accident months before.

A struggle in the water followed, and police said Dana "is shown forcefully holding the 21-year-old under the water," before others pulled Dana off him.

Both men declined to be taken to a hospital for treatment. Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Scott van Raalten said the "senseless violence" started because Dana did not believe the victim was a Hopkinton resident "and accosted him about use of the lake."

"The Hopkinton Police Department asks that residents contact the proper authorities to investigate incidents that involve the enforcement of the town's bylaws rather than taking matters into their own hands," van Raalten said.

Dana is charged with attempt to murder, strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery on a disabled person. He was due to be arraigned Thursday in Framingham District Court.