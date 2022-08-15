Watch CBS News
Local News

Is making your own baby food safer? Study finds it won't protect kids from toxins

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Is making your own baby food safer? Study says it won't protect kids from toxins
Is making your own baby food safer? Study says it won't protect kids from toxins 01:27

BOSTON -- If you think making your own baby food will protect your child from toxins, a new report finds homemade baby food contains just as many heavy metals as store-bought preparations.

A coalition of nonprofits, scientists, and donors called Healthy Babies Bright Futures, tested 288 foods designed for babies and found no evidence that those made at home were any safer from heavy metals than baby food bought in the store.  

In fact, 94% of both contained one or more toxic heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, or cadmium which could potentially harm the developing brain. 

They say some rice-based foods like crisped rice cereal, brown rice, rice puffs, and rice cakes were so contaminated they should be avoided.  

Some foods like bananas, apples, beans, peas, milk, and cheese had very little contamination and can be eaten freely. 

Others, like peanut butter, fruit juice, and oatmeal fell somewhere in the middle and should be offered only rarely.  

Pediatricians, in general, say offering a wide variety of foods will reduce the potential exposure to toxins while providing the most nutrients to your child.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 5:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.