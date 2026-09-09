Andover neighborhoods on alert after series of home break-ins

Police in Andover, Massachusetts, are investigating a recent rash of home break-ins in the neighborhoods around Dascomb Road and Ballardvale. The break-ins have shaken neighborhoods where people have always felt safe.

For example, Nick and Barbara did everything right, locking every door to their home before leaving for Labor Day. But the thieves still busted in from the back door that Nick is now left repairing.

The family says the burglars also broke a cellar door and made their way to the bedroom where they stole all their jewelry, including his wife's irreplaceable wedding ring passed down from her mom.

"What makes it even worse is I'm one of those guys who can say my mother-in-law was great, so I feel sad, I feel sad about that," said Nick. "And my wife's been a little blue."

Other families have been victimized too. Investigators said they have responded to several recent house breaks and attempted house breaks in the area.

"I definitely heard someone come in my house and start to come up my stairs and my dog started barking," said neighbor Kristin.

Last week she had a frightening encounter at home. She said she thought her daughter had come home, but it wasn't. Whoever was in her home left and she believed her dog scared away a potential intruder.

"Super scary realization to realize that I was home and someone, a stranger, had come into my home. I don't think there's anything scarier than anyone could experience," said Kristin.

Now Kristin has beefed up her house with a security camera. On top of that, police urge folks to lock their doors, cars and sheds and even keep ladders away from houses.

Neighbors and victims say they would like to get their sense of security back. "I've always felt very safe living here in Andover. I think everyone around here has probably felt really safe," said Kristin.

"I think everyone would like to put an end to this," said Nick. "It's time for the good guys to win."

Neighbors say police have been looking for any surveillance video that can help them.

Police urge anyone with information regarding these breaks or anyone with knowledge of any suspicious activity or persons to contact the detective tip line 978-623-3560.