Thieves caught on video breaking into Massachusetts gun store, stealing rifles

Thieves broke into a Holliston, Massachusetts gun store Thursday night and stole semi-automatic rifles in an incident that was captured on surveillance video, police say.

The break-in happened at the retail store of the Mass Firearms School after 11 p.m. The video shows the thieves smashing the glass of the store's front door with a hammer, and two of them run inside. They are seen leaving the same way they came in, with two guns in hand.

The owners of the business on Kuniholm Drive told police that two semi-automatic rifles hanging on the wall in the front lobby were stolen.

The three thieves got away before police from Holliston, Ashland and Framingham arrived. Authorities believe they drove off in a light-colored, four-door car that is a 2012 model or newer. No other identifying information was immediately available.

Police want the public to take a look at the full surveillance video and contact them with any information at 508-429-1212. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

The Mass Firearm School opened in 2008 and bills itself as "Massachusetts' largest firearms training, retail and range shooting facility," where thousands of students get gun licenses every year.

"We have a large inventory of handguns, rifles and shotguns from all the top brands, all available for you to try before you buy," the school's website says.

Holliston is a town about 30 miles southwest of Boston.