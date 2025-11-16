Boston police warn of pet and gift card scams during holiday season

Police in Boston are warning people to be on the lookout for scams this holiday season, especially when it comes to adding pets to your family.

In a warning to the community, the Boston Police Department said that Better Business Bureau statistics show that 80% of sponsored pet advertisements are fake.

Police said that the best steps to avoid risk is searching for duplicate listings or images online, making sure you can see the pets in person and checking prices.

They say if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

According to police, people interested in pets should also avoid sending money through wire transfers, cash apps, or gift cards because those methods of payment are difficult to trace and are regularly used by scammers.

Gift card scams

Gift cards can also be a big target for scammers, especially around the holidays.

Boston police said scammers often tamper with gift cards in the store, uncovering the PIN and taking the money once the card is activated.

In other cases, scammers use malicious software to steal the value of gift cards electronically.

The best way to avoid any issues is to inspect cards before making a purchase, or buying cards directly from cashiers at trusted retailors.

Anyone who falls victim to a scam is urged to contact their local police department to file a report.

If your Social Security number has been compromised, you can visit IdentityTheft.gov. More information is available on the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.