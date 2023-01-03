Watch CBS News
World War I medals stolen in Hingham burglary

HINGHAM - Police say World War I medals were among items taken in a Hingham home break-in last week.

The burglary happened while the residents of the Adams Court condo were away from December 29 to December 30. 

"The rear door was forced open, rooms ransacked and numerous items were stolen," Hingham police said.

In addition to the medals, police said jewelry, cash, high-end sneakers and a new PlayStation 5 were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. 

