Shots fired in Hingham Public Library parking lot after road rage incident

A road rage incident boiled over in the parking lot of the Hingham Public Library when an apparent disagreement ended in gunfire on Thursday afternoon.

Hingham Police said preliminary reports suggested the road rage had been going on for "some time" and ended when the passenger of one car fired two shots at the driver of the other near the children's entrance of the library on Leavitt Street.

Investigators said when they arrived, the car that was shot at had driven away.

The man who fired the weapon stayed on scene and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man had a license to carry and that his weapon, a revolver, was recovered on scene.

Authorities said they were gathering surveillance video from the library and nearby homes in an effort to track down the car that drove away.

As of Thursday night, no one had been arrested, but police told WBZ-TV charges were expected in the case.

This happened just steps away from a busy public library. Authorities said they received multiple calls to 911 when the shooting happened.

"It's not a common incident you would see in Hingham," said Michelle Dineen. "But today you just don't know where it's going to happen. That's the frightening thing about it."

Just up the hill from the library lives Peter Godwin, who said police came knocking on his door looking for bullet holes in the side of his house and truck, and bullets in his front lawn.

"Back in my day, if you had a problem with a guy on the road, you pulled over and you got in a fist fight," said Godwin. "That doesn't happen anymore. Everybody has got guns. It's disturbing because there is a lot of children that go in and out of that library, and innocent people that all they want to do is check out a book and there's bullets flying in the parking lot."

The woman driving the man who fired his gun is cooperating with police. Investigators are still trying to track down the other driver.