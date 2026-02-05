"Patriots Way" neighbors in Hingham, Massachusetts turn their address into a tradition

Just days before the Super Bowl, signs of support for New England's hometown team are hard to miss across Massachusetts.

Ice paintings in Weymouth and road safety signs above the highways are showcasing Patriots pride. Even more permanent displays, street names, are taking on new meaning during football season.

130 "Patriots" roads in Massachusetts

According to a review of Massachusetts roadway data, about 130 roads in the state bear the Patriots name.

Many of those streets are located in areas tied to the state's revolutionary history. In Lexington, for example, Patriots Drive sits just a block from the historic Battle Green.

A drive down the South Shore to Hingham leads to Patriots Way, where residents have turned their address into a tradition.

"What started as just a fun idea has really turned into a tradition for us," said Sarah Joseph.

Since the team's Super Bowl run in 2017, parents and dozens of neighborhood kids have gathered each year for a group photo celebrating their fandom.

Patriots fans gather in front of Patriots Way sign in Hingham, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"We started at the bottom of Patriots Way of course in front of the Patriots Way sign... getting all of the kids together, of all age groups in their Patriots gear," said Lindsay Nolan, whose daughter, now a senior in high school, was part of that first photo.

Patriots Way pride in Hingham

"It has been a while [since the pats were in the Super Bowl], so I'm super excited that the younger generation can experience it and I'm definitely looking forward to getting together again with some of my neighbors this Sunday," Olivia Nolan said.

Around the neighborhood, the street name has become a point of pride, especially during years of success for New England.

"A few times people have stopped and said, wow, that's pretty amazing. You live on Patriots Way," added Joseph.

Now, a new generation of fans is showing the impact a resurgent season like this one can mean, whether they live on the Patriots Way or have always believed in it.