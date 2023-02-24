Rockland woman pleads not guilty to killing off-duty officer in Hingham crash

HINGHAM - A Rockland woman is pleading not guilty to charges she was drunk and high while causing a crash that killed an off-duty police officer.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Kaleigh David was going more than 100 mph on Route 3 South in Hingham in May 2022 and collided with 61-year-old Michael Beal. State police said David was under the influence of alcohol, Suboxone, benzodiazepines and marijuana at the time of the fatal crash.

Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department, was killed.

David is due back in court in May.