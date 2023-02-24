Rockland woman pleads not guilty to killing off-duty officer in Hingham crash
HINGHAM - A Rockland woman is pleading not guilty to charges she was drunk and high while causing a crash that killed an off-duty police officer.
Prosecutors say 35-year-old Kaleigh David was going more than 100 mph on Route 3 South in Hingham in May 2022 and collided with 61-year-old Michael Beal. State police said David was under the influence of alcohol, Suboxone, benzodiazepines and marijuana at the time of the fatal crash.
Beal, a 35-year veteran of the Randolph Police Department, was killed.
David is due back in court in May.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.