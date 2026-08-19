Apparent hidden camera in shower area falls from ceiling at Boston research lab

The WBZ-TV I-Team has learned of a disturbing discovery of what appears to be hidden camera in a locker room at a research lab in Boston.

The device was found in the shower area of a women's locker room at Mass General Brigham's off-campus research lab facility on Blackfan Circle.

I-Team sources say a female researcher was showering when what appeared to be a hidden camera fell from the ceiling. It happened early Wednesday afternoon.

Sources say Boston Police took custody of the device, and it is now being examined. The I-Team has learned that the area has surveillance cameras and records badge access. The lab is open 24/7.

In a statement, Mass General Brigham told the I-Team:

"We are aware that a device was found in a locker area of an off-campus leased research lab space. We immediately notified the Boston Police Department and are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Out of an abundance of caution, the area was secured and appropriate safety protocols were followed. The space is badge-access only and limited to researchers; patients and other staff do not have access.

Because this is an active investigation, we would refer additional questions to the Boston Police Department."

WBZ-TV reached out to the Boston Police and the Massachusetts Nurses Association for comment but did not immediately hear back.