Heating bill help coming for Massachusetts families; Healey declares "energy emergency"

Gov. Maura Healey on Monday announced new executive orders that she says will help Massachusetts families afford rising home heating costs this winter.

The governor said heating oil cost $3.52 a gallon last year. Now it's up to $6.08, and Healey is declaring a "State of Energy Emergency."

"Families are seeing the impact of the war in Iran every time they fill up their gas tank, place an order for heating oil or open their electric bill," Healey said in a statement. "We're delivering nearly $150 million in savings, including helping middle class families who didn't previously qualify for assistance and taking charges off of electric bills for households and businesses across Massachusetts."

Heating assistance in Massachusetts

Healey announced a new heating assistance benefit that's expected to help about 50,000 middle-class families in the state. A family of four making up to $170,000 a year will be eligible for the new program.

These families, which typically fall just outside eligibility for existing heating assistance programs, are expected to receive up to $680 per household beginning in December.

Healey's administration is also giving more money to the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, which gives financial assistance to low-income households. Oil customers will see a 20% increase in aid, while electric and natural gas customers will get a 15% boost.

Healey said that could add up to $1,450 in relief for a household of four.

The state is also partnering with Citizens Energy Corporation to provide additional help for low-income and middle-class households. Citizens Energy launched the fund with an initial $100,000 donation.

Eliminating charges on electric bills

Healey also said she's temporarily getting rid of the SMART program charge, which funds solar energy initiatives in the state.

"We're going to eliminate that for three months, we're taking that off your bill and putting that money back in your pocket," she said.

The Alternative Portfolio Standard Program will also be cut in half this winter. Healey said those two moves will save electric customers in the state a total of $100 million.

Unlike Healey's proposal to suspend the gas tax, the Legislature does not need to approve the executive orders she announced Monday.

Mike Minogue, Healey's Republican opponent in the upcoming election for governor, has hammered her on energy costs. He argues that she's been too late to push for the gas tax suspension and for natural gas pipelines. Healey has blamed the Trump administration for the rising prices.

"I think my opponent doesn't get it. He supports Donald Trump, he supports Donald Trump's energy policies," Healey said.