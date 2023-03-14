Watch CBS News
Local News

Haverhill officials apologize for not canceling school during nor'easter

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAVERHILL – Officials in Haverhill apologized and said they incorrectly decided not to cancel school during Tuesday's nor'easter.

"We called this one wrong, and we are so sorry!" Haverhill Public Schools posted on Facebook.

The district opted not to cancel classes because it believed the precipitation would not switch from rain to snow until after 1 p.m.

Instead, snow began falling earlier, leading to slick road conditions.

Officials said custodial staff is still in the process of clearing snow from schools. The district will decide by 5:30 a.m. if there will be school on Wednesday.

"It is too soon to tell if roads and schools will be cleared of snow for the morning," officials said.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 5:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.