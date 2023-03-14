Haverhill officials apologize for not canceling school during nor'easter

HAVERHILL – Officials in Haverhill apologized and said they incorrectly decided not to cancel school during Tuesday's nor'easter.

"We called this one wrong, and we are so sorry!" Haverhill Public Schools posted on Facebook.

The district opted not to cancel classes because it believed the precipitation would not switch from rain to snow until after 1 p.m.

Instead, snow began falling earlier, leading to slick road conditions.

Officials said custodial staff is still in the process of clearing snow from schools. The district will decide by 5:30 a.m. if there will be school on Wednesday.

"It is too soon to tell if roads and schools will be cleared of snow for the morning," officials said.