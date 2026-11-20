Massachusetts has declared a water supply emergency in Haverhill after levels at a lake there dropped drastically because of "critical drought conditions."

"Kenoza Lake is approximately 11 feet below average for this time year, 17 feet below full," Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett said in a statement Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) declared the emergency after a visit Thursday.

Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, Mass. was approximately 11 feet below average for this time year on Nov. 20, 2026. CBS Boston

Haverhill has a ban on nonessential outdoor use of water and the city is encouraging "indoor water conservation practices until further notice."

The mayor said the declaration allows them to start getting help from nearby Methuen, activate a test well and begin the process of temporarily drawing water from the Merrimack River.

"We expect to begin withdrawing water from Methuen by mid-December and expect to activate our test well by the end of December," Barrett said.

Haverhill can't take water from the Merrimack River yet. Authorities need to run quality tests on water taken from it first to make sure it's safe to drink.

More information is available on the city's website.

"We will continue to update the community on the status of our water supply and every effort to replenish it," the mayor said.

Haverhill, Massachusetts, is 37 miles north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.