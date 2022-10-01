Students, faculty gather at Harvard to protest Iran's treatment of women

CAMBRIDGE - "Jin Jiyan Azadi!" In two languages, the same slogan echoed throughout Harvard Yard Friday. "Women, life, freedom!"

Around 100 students and faculty came together on campus, turning their anger to action for Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died in the custody of Iran's morality police after she was arrested for her loose head covering.

"Iranian women are asking us, the international community, to be their voice as they're being silenced in Iran," said Saba Mehrzad.

"It is our duty and obligation, up to us to stand in solidarity with them and uplift them. To make sure their voices are ringing so loud because they're putting their bodies on the line," Tarina Ahuja added.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died in the custody of Iran's morality police after she was arrested for her loose head covering. CBS Boston

Heartbroken students with loved ones in Iran say the issue is not Islam or the hijab.

"As someone who was raised in an Islamic household, that is not what Islam is at all," one student said.

Rather, women around the world are fighting for the choice of whether to wear it.

"It's about autonomy. It's about the ability to choose and control what we put on our body and be free and live without fear of losing life," Ahuja explained.

Thousands of miles away from the deadly front lines of this fight, these students promise to use their Harvard platform.

"I think this is the beginning of the end of a very dark period," another student said.

Another rally demanding freedom for Iran is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. on Boston Common.