Can an apple a day keep frailty away?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - An apple a day may keep frailty away.

Frailty is a condition that can creep in as we age and puts us at higher risk of falls, fractures, disability, hospitalization, and death.

Researchers at Harvard looked at data on middle-aged participants in the Framingham Heart Study and found that those who consumed more flavanols in their diet were at lower risk of developing frailty over 12 years.

Foods rich in flavonols include tomatoes, peaches, and dark chocolate but the protective effect seemed most notable with a particular type of flavonol found in apples and blackberries. 

