Improving diet, even later in life, can significantly reduce risk of premature death

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – It's never too late to improve your diet and reap the health benefits.

A new study out of Harvard looked at 74,000 people between the ages of 30 and 75 and found that those who improved their diets over at least 12 years by replacing salty, sugary, and processed foods with more whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and fish could significantly reduce their risk of premature death. 

They also found that swapping out just one daily serving of red or processed meat for one daily serving of nuts or legumes was also associated with a reduced risk of death. 

The researchers say their study shows that improving diet quality can have a big impact on health in the long run and that it's never too late to start.

