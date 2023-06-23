Intoxicated driver crashed inside Harvard MBTA station busway, police say

CAMBRIDGE - Police say an "intoxicated" man crashed his SUV in a place that's off-limits to cars: The busway at Harvard Square's MBTA station.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Friday on the lower busway, which is exclusively for MBTA buses.

He crashed into a pole and damaged his car significantly, photos showed.

6/23 1230AM #MBTA Harvard Sq busway tunnel. We allege a 33y/o male was intoxicated & drove through the lower busway tunnel&crashed into a pole. This tunnel is an excluded way for MBTA buses only. Operator was arrested & trans to TPDHQ for booking. Op sustained minor knee injury. pic.twitter.com/BwhucJ7Qrl — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 23, 2023

Police arrested the 33-year-old, who suffered a minor knee injury, and took him to Transit PD headquarters for booking. His name was not released.