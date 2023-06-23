Watch CBS News
Intoxicated driver crashed inside Harvard MBTA station busway, police say

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - Police say an "intoxicated" man crashed his SUV in a place that's off-limits to cars: The busway at Harvard Square's MBTA station.

The incident happened at 12:30 a.m. on Friday on the lower busway, which is exclusively for MBTA buses. 

He crashed into a pole and damaged his car significantly, photos showed. 

Police arrested the 33-year-old, who suffered a minor knee injury, and took him to Transit PD headquarters for booking. His name was not released. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 11:33 AM

