Harmony Montgomery murder investigation timeline

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Adam Montgomery was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in the horrific death of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery.

Harmony disappeared in 2019 but police in New Hampshire didn't know she was missing until two years later. Her body has never been found.

Here's a timeline of events in the case.

December 31, 2021

Manchester Police announce they're searching for Harmony Montgomery. She was last seen by authorities when officers responded to a house call in Manchester in October 2019.

January 3, 2022

Police announce a tip line and $10,000 reward in the case.

January 5, 2022

Adam Montgomery arrested on charges he assaulted Harmony. Court documents revealed he gave contradictory answers about where she was and stopped cooperating.

January 8, 2022

Police search a home on Gilford Street in Manchester. This is the last place where Harmony was known to live.

March 25, 2022

Adam Montgomery is indicted on a charge of second-degree assault. His wife Kayla, who was Harmony's stepmother, is indicted on welfare fraud. The reward grows to $150,000.

August 11, 2022

The New Hampshire Attorney General announces that Harmony was murdered in 2019, based on "recently confirmed biological evidence."

October 24, 2022

Adam Montgomery is officially charged with Harmony's murder.

November 18, 2022

Harmony Montgomery's stepmother Kayla is sentenced to at least 1.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to perjury.

August 7, 2023

Adam Montgomery is sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for gun convictions unrelated to his daughter's death.

February 8, 2024

Gruesome details of Harmony's death are revealed on first day of Adam Montgomery's murder trial.

February 22, 2024

Adam Montgomery is convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of his daughter Harmony.

