Harmony Montgomery's father sentenced to up to 60 years in prison on gun convictions

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Adam Montgomery, who has been charged with killing his daughter Harmony Montgomery, denied he had anything to do with her death in court on Monday.

Montgomery was sentenced to spend up to 60 years in prison for gun convictions unrelated to his daughter's death. He was convicted of stealing and selling guns and multiple counts of being an armed career criminal.

Montgomery asked the judge not to let his upcoming trial impact her sentencing decision. He is set to go on trial in the fall for the death of 5-year-old Harmony. Prosecutors say Montgomery killed his daughter in 2019 and never reported her missing.

"I did not kill my daughter Harmony, and I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims," Montgomery said. "I loved my daughter unconditionally, and I did not kill her."

Harmony's biological mother left the courtroom after hearing him speak.

The judge said his criminal history led her to impose a severe sentence, not the upcoming trial.