Former Red Sox reliever Hansel Robles reportedly signs minor league deal with Dodgers

BOSTON -- One week after being released by the Red Sox, reliever Hansel Robles has found a new home.

Robles has reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Mike Rodriguez of Univision. The Dodgers will be the fifth organization that Robles has been a part of during his eight-year career.

The Red Sox acquired Robles last season and he had a solid run out of the pen, posting a 3.60 ERA over 27 appearances. But 2022 was a much different year for Robles, with the righty going 1-3 with a 5.84 ERA over 26 appearances. He allowed 25 hits (five of which were homers) and walked 13 batters for Boston before being DFA'd last week.

The Dodgers have a solid bullpen, sporting a 3.26 ERA this season, but have suffered a rash of injuries among its relief corps as of late.