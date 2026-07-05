Man dead after shooting near popular Hampton Beach strip in New Hampshire

Investigators in New Hampshire closed several streets in the area of the popular Hampton Beach strip for an extended period of time after a shooting led to a man's death early Sunday morning.

Attorney General John Formella announced that New Hampshire State Police and the Hampton Police Department are investigating the shooting, which took place in the area of P Street in Hampton.

Police tape blocked off the road in the area until it reopened around 1:30 p.m. Evidence markers could be seen at a gas station during the investigation.

According to investigators, an adult male died in the incident. An autopsy is expected to be performed later in the day Sunday.

Formella did not release any additional details surrounding the man's death. His name was not released.

As part of the investigation, P Street, Ashworth Street and Ocean Blvd. were all closed for hours. Those streets are located a short walk from the ocean, and the neighborhood is part of the popular tourist area of Hampton Beach.

Everyone involved in the shooting has been identified, police said, and there is no known threat to the public.

No additional details are currently available.