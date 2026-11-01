New Hampshire driver arrested after 115 mph chase in Hampton, police say

A Hampton, New Hampshire, man was arrested following a high-speed chase in the town early Sunday morning.

A Hampton police officer saw a vehicle going 115 miles per hour on Route 101 at around 3:12 a.m. Sunday. The driver, identified by police as 26-year-old Alexander Hyatt, turned north onto Ocean Boulevard after the officer tried to make a traffic stop, police said.

The chase continued until the vehicle hit a curb near Rocky Bend. Hyatt left the vehicle and, after refusing to comply with police, got back into the vehicle and tried to drive away, according to police.

Police said Hyatt was able to travel a short distance in the vehicle before it became completely disabled. He then tried to run away before officers were finally able to take him into custody.

Hyatt was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, reckless conduct, transporting an open container of alcohol, and two counts of disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest.

Hyatt was taken to a local hospital for evaluation after his arrest, according to police. He was cleared and taken to Rockingham County Jail, where he is being held on preventive detention.

Police said neither Hyatt nor the officers suffered any significant injuries during the chase. No property damage was reported except for the damage to Hyatt's vehicle.

"Drinking and driving is dangerous on its own, but combining impaired driving with excessive speeds creates an even greater risk to everyone on the roadway," said Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno in a statement Sunday. "This incident could have had a much different outcome."

Hyatt is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m.