The experiences that leave the deepest impressions often start with a small gesture. For Haley Godin, that gesture came from a child life specialist when she was a patient at Baystate Children's Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A hastily made gift made a lasting impression. "It's made out of a washcloth, probably from a nurse's station. He took a rubber band and a Sharpie and it's a penguin," Haley said.

Haley was 12 years old at the time. She had been experiencing headaches. An MRI late on a Friday afternoon revealed a brain tumor. Haley's mom Kelly Godin recalls the sheer terror. "Getting that call. We couldn't even think about what would be next," she said.

The following Monday, Haley's surgeon removed a benign tumor. The Godin family left the hospital with a sense of relief and gratitude. Haley left with the penguin, which, even now, sits next to a framed photo on her dresser. It has long served as a reminder of the way someone she did not know well made an effort to ease her fear with an act of kindness. "It was almost like he had to step into my shoes and kind of take some of the fear and pain I was feeling and turn it into something that could be special to me," Haley said. The power of that gesture has inspired Haley's acts of kindness.

In 2022, she launched the One Smile at a Time Foundation. Its early goal was to donate toys to young hospital patients during the holidays. But it became clear that Haley's efforts had the power to help both the patients and their families. "As a patient myself many years ago, I saw how many people in my life were impacted by what I went through, even though they weren't impacted directly," Haley said.

Haley Godin and her penguin. CBS Boston

Patients' siblings, in particular, have needs during a family's stressful time. "Often, they're left unrecognized because parents are so busy caring for the child who's receiving treatment or in the hospital," she said. "And parents, they're going through so much, it's important to provide support to them."

Haley knew that what fulfilled her most was finding ways to support families in the midst of a child's health crisis. In 2025, after running the foundation while also working at Mass General Hospital in administration, Haley took a leap. She quit her job and devoted herself entirely to the foundation.

With year-round fundraising and two signature events (the next is December 5 at Ned Devine's in Boston), the One Smile at a Time Foundation provides financial support for essentials like gas, groceries, living expenses, and more.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Haley purchased 30 $100 gift cards at Market Basket to be distributed to struggling families by staff members in Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's pediatric resource program.

Joe Chabot, one of five pediatric resource specialists, points to Haley's efforts as a way to ease the financial burden on families and provide a measure of emotional support. "Knowing there are people out there who don't even know them who want to help, it's so moving. It makes a difference beyond just the monetary value of the gift card," Chabot said.

Lalitha Sudheer, whose daughter Tanvi had open-heart surgery at Boston Children's Hospital in September, says that for her family, the foundation's support was immensely helpful. That Haley paid them a personal visit at the hospital was "beyond words."

The family drove to Boston for Tanvi's surgery and treatment from Dallas, Texas. Covering costs in two cities put a strain on the single-income family. Asking for help was hard. In fact, Lalitha says it was the first time in her life that she sought assistance. The financial help enabled her to focus on Tanvi's well-being. In Haley, she now feels she has made a friend. "I felt like yeah, somebody's there for us," Lalitha says.

Now back in Dallas, where Tanvi is recovering and doing well, Lalitha remains deeply thankful. "We were in a place where we don't know anybody and that time somebody coming to us and seeing us and seeing Tanvi. It was like yeah, somebody's there for us," Lalitha said.

The foundation has also provided experiences for patients to take their mind off their treatment. It has sent patients and their families to Red Sox games, thrown "princess parties," and provided memorable moments away from the hospital.

As Haley prepares for the year ahead, she wants the foundation to become "a name in the community" for patients, hospitals, and families. "I want to create something larger than myself," she says. She wants to build a resource for people in their toughest times. "We can be there to support and pick up the pieces in any way that we can," she said.