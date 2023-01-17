Watch CBS News
Local News

New Hampshire high school student dies in Gunstock Mountain ski accident

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

GILFORD, N.H. – A New Hampshire high school is mourning the death of a freshman who died in a skiing accident.

Gilford High School principal Anthony Sperazzo said in a letter to the community that student Sydnie Quimby died during an accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort.

"This is a sad loss for our community. Students were informed of this loss during first block by their teacher. We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families," Sperazzo wrote.

Grief counseling resources are being made available to students.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 3:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.