Students at several Massachusetts schools walk out to protest gun violence
MELROSE – Students at several schools around Massachusetts and the country are holding walkouts on Wednesday, demanding action on gun safety.
Melrose High School students walked out of school at noon, chanting "books not bullets" outside the building. Similar walkouts were planned in Framingham, Stoneham, and Sudbury.
The protests are part of a national student walkout organized in the wake of last week's deadly shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.
Students are calling on lawmakers to do more to protect them.
