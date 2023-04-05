Watch CBS News
Local News

Students at several Massachusetts schools walk out to protest gun violence

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Students at several Massachusetts schools walk out to protest gun violence
Students at several Massachusetts schools walk out to protest gun violence 00:37

MELROSE – Students at several schools around Massachusetts and the country are holding walkouts on Wednesday, demanding action on gun safety.

Melrose High School students walked out of school at noon, chanting "books not bullets" outside the building. Similar walkouts were planned in Framingham, Stoneham, and Sudbury.

The protests are part of a national student walkout organized in the wake of last week's deadly shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Students are calling on lawmakers to do more to protect them. 

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 12:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.