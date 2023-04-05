Students at several Massachusetts schools walk out to protest gun violence

MELROSE – Students at several schools around Massachusetts and the country are holding walkouts on Wednesday, demanding action on gun safety.

Melrose High School students walked out of school at noon, chanting "books not bullets" outside the building. Similar walkouts were planned in Framingham, Stoneham, and Sudbury.

Students chanting “books not bullets” outside Melrose high school in a walkout against gun violence. #wbz pic.twitter.com/ySB7yVssZo — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) April 5, 2023

The protests are part of a national student walkout organized in the wake of last week's deadly shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Students are calling on lawmakers to do more to protect them.