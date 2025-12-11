Massachusetts company has been making model airplanes, balsa wood gliders the same way for 100 years

It could be the perfect holiday gift: Affordable, gets kids away from screens, oozes nostalgia and is made in Massachusetts.

Welcome to Guillow's. The model airplane and balsa wood glider company has been headquartered in Wakefield for 99 years.

The company was founded by Paul Guillow in 1926. He made the gliders in his barn at first, then moved to the current location a few years later.

"This is an iconic business that we have here. Our gliders and toys have been sold all over the world," company president Tom Barker said.

Barker knows better than anyone. He's been with the company for 50 years.

"Straight out of Wakefield High School. I came here, I started in 1975 and never left," he says with a chuckle.

Barker has seen it all, stewarding advances in manufacturing like laser cutting, while shepherding a tradition built on generations of customers.

"It's a great activity for a father/son or mother/daughter to put something together, go out and fly it, get away from the screen time," he said.

The balsa wood gliders sell for as little as $3, come together in seconds and are just as entertaining as when you were a kid.

Guillow's model airplanes and gliders. CBS Boston

American made, American played for 100 years.

"There's not too many toys out there that are actually made in the U.S., and that any kid could play with from 3 years old to 90," Barker said.

You can check out Guillow's lineup of airplanes and gliders here.