Green Line's C Branch will close for 12 days

BOSTON - Riders on the Green Line should take notice -- parts of the C Branch will close for 12 days beginning Monday.

Crews will replace tracks and shuttle passengers from Kenmore to Cleveland Circle.

The MBTA just finished a similar project on the B Branch, replacing 3,200 feet of track and installing a new anti-collision system. It was the first of four planned shutdowns on the Green Line set for this year.