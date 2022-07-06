Green Line's C Branch will close for 12 days
BOSTON - Riders on the Green Line should take notice -- parts of the C Branch will close for 12 days beginning Monday.
Crews will replace tracks and shuttle passengers from Kenmore to Cleveland Circle.
The MBTA just finished a similar project on the B Branch, replacing 3,200 feet of track and installing a new anti-collision system. It was the first of four planned shutdowns on the Green Line set for this year.
