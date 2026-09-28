Boston commuters facing another week of MBTA Green Line closures

Work continues in Boston to rehab the oldest subway system in the country. The MBTA partially closed the Green Line over the weekend for signal repairs. The entire downtown stretch of the line is out from North Station to Kenmore, along with part of the B Branch to Babcock Station and the entire E Branch to Heath Street.

The MBTA said the station closures allow them to update the more than 100-year-old original signal boxes that often cause the unplanned service disruptions commuters have grown accustomed to on the Green Line. Closing large chunks of the line in this way, the MBTA argues, allows them to work around the clock without stopping for passing trains.

Commuters find themselves working around the closures yet again.

"I have no idea what the thought process is," said commuter Haily Blodgett. "I think we were just closed over the summer as well. When the Green Line's not closed, the Orange Line is closed, so it's a headache for everyone. Just getting through it, got to get to work."

Other commuters like Dan Steele said the MBTA has ironed out the kinks of its free shuttle bus service replacement for the closed line.

"It's an inconvenience, but I actually think they have done a pretty good job with the shuttles to be honest. The shuttles have been pretty regular, so it hasn't been a bad impact," Steele explained. "It seems like they haven't taken care of the subway system for a long time, so they are doing it now. So, it's too bad they have to do it all at once, but they have to take care of it."

The MBTA is not offering shuttle buses through the downtown stretch of the line. Commuters are being dropped off near Copley Square and walking to Back Bay Station to catch the Orange Line to get to the other side of the city.

This partial closure of the Green Line is expected to last through Sunday, Oct. 4.