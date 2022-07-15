First great white shark of 2022 season tagged off Chatham

CHATHAM - The first great white shark of the 2022 season has been tagged off the coast of Cape Cod.

Dr. Greg Skomal, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged the shark Thursday off the Chatham north inlet.

Dr. Greg Skomal tagged the first white shark of the 2022 season. Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

The tag on it will transmit information the team can use to track the shark and study its behavior. You can track shark sightings off the Cape all summer with the conservancy's Sharktivity app.

According to the app, there have been 11 confirmed great white shark sightings over the last two days on the Cape. Over the last week, there have been 23 sightings.

Megan Winton, a scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said at the organization's offices in Chatham in June that July tends to be when great whites appear in earnest as the cape's waters warm.

Skomal, who has been studying the region's great whites for decades, said the animals tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic Ocean-facing side of the cape, where they feast on a flourishing seal population.

He told CBS Boston back in June that the presence of great white sharks thus far was on par with last year.