The greasy pole contest starts today in Gloucester. Here's the schedule for St. Peter's Fiesta.

A world-famous tradition kicks off in Gloucester, Massachusetts Friday: The greasy pole contest at St. Peter's Fiesta.

One by one, daring participants dash across a 45-foot horizontal telephone pole that's coated in grease, attempting to capture a flag at the end of it. Millions have watched social media videos of contestants slipping and taking a hard fall into the waters of Pavilion Beach below.

"It is not uncommon for these daring individuals to come away with scrapes, bruises or even broken ribs," organizers have said.

Greasy pole contest

The greasy pole contest gets underway at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Once the flag is grabbed, the triumphant winner gets paraded around town.

Colin Sweet, winner of the Greasy Pole Contest, is paraded through streets of Gloucester CBS Boston

The contest takes place at the same time again on Saturday, and on Sunday there's a competition just for past winners.

WBZ's original documentary "Love & Grease" showcased the history and characters behind the competition.

"It's a tradition that's been passed on for generations," 1985 greasy pole champion Tom Favazza said. "A lot of people, their fathers, their grandfathers, their uncles have done this ... it's embedded in their soul."

St. Peter's Fiesta

There's more to St. Peter's Fiesta than the greasy pole contest. The celebration of Gloucester's Italian-American fishing community has been taking place for nearly a century.

There's good food, live music, boat races and an outdoor Mass with a religious procession on Sunday. A chance of isolated thunderstorms in the weather forecast could put a damper on activities Friday.

Below is the full weekend schedule for St. Peter's Fiesta

Friday, June 26

4:45 p.m. Greasy pole contest and women's Seine boat races at Pavilion Beach

7:30 p.m. Formal opening ceremonies at St. Peter's Park

8:30 p.m.: Music at St. Peter's Park featuring Miguel Cabrera

Saturday, June 27

10:00 a.m. Seine Boat race at Pavilion Beach

3 p.m. St. Peter's Fiesta Children's Games at the Beach Court

4:45 p.m. Greasy pole contest and Seine boat races at Pavilion Beach

8 p.m.: Musical entertainment at St. Peter's Park with Natalie Pinto and Panorama

Sunday, June 28

10 a.m. Outdoor celebration of Mass of St. Peter

12 p.m. Procession following Mass at St. Peter's Park

3 p.m. Blessing of the Fleet at Stacy Boulevard

4:45 p.m. Greasy pole contest and Seine boat races at Pavilion Beach

7:15 p.m. Awards ceremony at St. Peter's Altar

8:30 p.m. Musical entertainment at St. Peter's Park with Moreno Fruzzetti and Veronica Tirino

11 p.m. Raffle drawings and closing procession