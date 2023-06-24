Victory parade in Gloucester for winner of Greasy Pole Contest

GLOUCESTER - A Beloved tradition dating back to 1927 is back in Gloucester, Massachusetts. The St. Peter's Fiesta is an annual 5-day festival serving as a Roman Catholic and community celebration of Gloucester's fishing industry and faith.

The main event is the iconic Greasy Pole Contest. The fabled tradition is still high above the rest nearly a century later.

One by one, daring souls try to make it across a grease smothered telephone pole-- extending 40 feet across the chilly waters of Pavilion Beach.

The prize is the flag at the end of the pole, and almost doesn't count. Many attempts end in slips and splashes straight into the ocean.

On Friday, it was 27-year-old Colin Sweet's turn.

Colin Sweet grabs the flag to win the Friday Greasy Pole Contest during St. Peter's Fiesta in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on June 23, 2023. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

With a smooth confidence, he glides along the pole, then dives for the flag, making him the 2023 Friday greasy pole champion.

"I grew up here, been watching it my whole life so it's a dream come true it really is," said Colin Sweet. "The week before you can't even sleep, you're thinking about it you have dreams about it, so it came true."

As a greasy pole champ, Colin is lifted on to the shoulders of his fellow walkers, waving the flag he conquered.

He's paraded and serenaded around town through a jolly big crowd.

Colin's brother Randy has already won the greasy pole at least twice before in 2017 and 2018. Colin says since then, he's been coming after his brother's title.

Colin Sweet, winner of the Greasy Pole Contest, is paraded through streets of Gloucester CBS Boston

"It's so exciting, I'm so proud, so proud, they work so hard," said Judy Frisiello the winner's grandma.

Colin's mom and grandma have been going since they were little.

"It's a phenomenal, this tradition needs to go on forever," said Michelle Sweet. "Everyone is here, and everyone is happy to be here."

Friday and Saturday's competition is for those who get their names on the list, but Sunday's contest is for past winners only.

"This whole tradition is just--it's so meaningful to all of us and me as well and the whole crew, oh my God," said Colin Sweet.