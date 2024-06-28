Gloucester greasy pole winner has been training his whole life

GLOUCESTER - The first round of the greasy pole competition is over in Gloucester. The flag has been snatched for another year of a decade's long tradition in a town with grease in its blood.

It was a triumphant victory for winner Max Allen putting it all out on the line.

"I was so nervous because of how slippery it was," said Max Allen, who has trained his whole life for this moment, and it's paid off. He grabbed the flag at the end of the greased 45-foot telephone pole over the ocean during Friday's competition.

Max Allen walks the greased pole to grab the flag and win the 94th Greasy Pole Contest during St. Peter's Fiesta at Pavillion Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on June 28, 2024. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Winner takes victory lap

"You just grow up wanting to get on there, let alone win," said Allen.

He took his victory lap through the streets of Gloucester in the middle of St. Peters Fiesta, a party honoring the patron saint of fishing fleets watching over the tight knit town.

"I've been watching this for a good long time," says Lisa Nogelo, a Gloucester native and greasy pole expert. "If you win a Sunday greasy pole competition, you are a local hero."

Something newcomers strive for.

"My cousin is a seven-time champ so always just been obsessed with the greasy pole," said Domenik Paony, who didn't win this year but practice makes perfect.

"Focus on the pole and no one else. I'll be back next year for revenge," said Paony.

Competition started in 1931

It all started in 1931, a greasy game something Gloucester natives like Jim Tarantino, a former "Survivor" contestant understands more than most.

"Why I got to get onto CBS and "Survivor" is because they see genuine character. You come to Gloucester that working class fisherman attitude that genuineness, that sincerity, that passion all the things you see in greasy pole," said Tarantino.

The competition continues through the weekend with a winner crowned on Sunday.