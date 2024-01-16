Who's performing at the 2024 Grammys? Here's a list of confirmed artists playing the awards show

Grammy nominees Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Sza, legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, and U2 are among the performers taking the stage at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 4, the Recording Academy has announced.

Billie Eilish is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, with "What Was I Made For?" up for Song of the Year; Dua Lipa is nominated for two Grammy Awards with "Dance The Night" up for Song of the Year; and Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for six Grammy awards with "vampire" up for Song of the Year. The three singers have won a combined 14 Grammys before their latest nominations.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish accepts the award for Best New Artist during the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

This year's top Grammy nominees include SZA, who earned the most nods in nine categories, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét, who earned seven nominations each. Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all earned six nominations.

List of confirmed Grammy performers for 2024



Performers appearing at the 2024 Grammys include:

Burna Boy

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Billy Joel

Dua Lipa

Joni Mitchell

Olivia Rodrigo

Travis Scott

SZA

U2



U2 will be performing from The Sphere in Las Vegas, the groundbreaking high-tech venue where the band began a residency in September.

The Recording Academy says additional performers will be announced in the lead-up to Sunday's show.

The list of presenters at the Grammys includes Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson and Oprah Winfrey.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards show?

Taylor Swift could have a very big night at the Grammys, with six nominations including Album of the Year for "Midnights." If she clinches that category it would be her fourth career win for Album of the Year, the most for any artist. She's also making headlines for her hugely successful Eras Tour and her romance with the Kansas Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

But will she perform at the Grammys? While a surprise can't be completely ruled out, Taylor Swift has not been announced as a performer.

Is Beyoncé performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards show?

Fans have also been speculating about the possibility of a Beyoncé performance — but Queen Bey has not been announced as a performer in this year's Grammys show.

How to watch the Grammy performances

You can watch the Grammy performances and all the big winners being announced as the Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, with the show airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

That follows special live coverage of the Grammys red carpet you can stream on CBS Los Angeles from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. PT. Join Suzanne Marques, KCAL entertainment reporter and host of "The Lot", for Live From the Red Carpet: The GRAMMYs, talking with nominees, presenters and personalities as they make their way into the show. KCAL's Lesley Marin will be joined by fashion stylist Jennifer Rodriguez to break down red carpet looks and music writer Suzy Exposito to offer insight into nominees and what to expect.