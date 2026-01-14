Massachusetts school bus driver charged with kidnapping students, allegedly disabled cameras

A Grafton, Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and reckless endangerment of a child Tuesday night.

The driver, 54-year-old Redi Gace of Worcester, allegedly "deviated from his route with students in the vehicle and made unauthorized stops," according to Grafton School Superintendent James Cummings.

According to court paperwork, Gace blocked or turned off his bus's cameras on two different occasions in December. In both cases, he had one child on board, and while the cameras were disabled, he allegedly took that child to a road that wasn't on his route.

The victims are a 5-year-old boy who's non-verbal and a three-year-old girl. The boy was dropped off at home approximately 29 minutes late. The girl was dropped off six minutes late.

Gace was formerly employed by AA Transportation. He was not assigned to general student transportation routes, according to police.

He has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, reckless endangerment of a child under 18, misleading a police investigation and tampering with evidence. "The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming," Grafton Police said.

Gace was arraigned in Westboro District Court on Wednesday and is being held on $50,000 bail. If he posts bail, he will be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

"We are in direct communication with the families impacted and are offering support and resources as needed," Cummings said in a statement. "We are working closely with the Grafton Police Department and AA Transportation as the investigation continues."

Families with specific questions are encouraged to contact the Grafton Police Department.

In a statement, AA Transportation said the driver passed state and federal background checks and was certified by the Massachusetts RMV school bus division.

Grafton is a town in Central Massachusetts, about 40 miles west of Boston.