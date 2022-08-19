Watch CBS News
Gov. Baker, Robert Kraft reveal upgrades at Ron Burton Training Village

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

HUBBARDSTON – Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Governor Charlie Baker were at the Ron Burton Training Village on Thursday to reveal new upgrades at the camp.  

They were there to unveil new buildings at the sprawling training facility, which was built to help area youth find purpose through education, leadership and physical training. 

Baker introduced Kraft in front of the new Hale Fitness Center, named after Celtics co-owner Rob Hale and then spend time with the children at the village. 

"You all have invested in an amazing institution here," Kraft said. "I think this is the best return on investment on anything you can do." 

Kraft wasn't just a speaker at the event. He, too, will have his name etched on a building at the training village – the Robert Kraft Pantheon. 

The facility will continue to help young men and women grow athletically and as individuals.  

