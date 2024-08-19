Gosder Cherilus, former NFL player, accused of urinating on passenger on Delta flight from Boston to Dublin

BOSTON - Gosder Cherilus, a former NFL offensive lineman and Boston College football star, is accused of urinating on another passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight.

Gosder Cherilus arrested

Cherilus, 40, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, will be arraigned Monday in East Boston District Court.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called to Logan Airport in Boston around 2 a.m. Sunday after Delta flight 154 from Boston to Dublin, Ireland was returning to the airport. In a statement, police said the flight was diverted "because of an unruly passenger who urinated on another passenger on board."

They identified the passenger as Cherilus.

"Troopers verbally commanded Cherilus to leave the plane, but he became irate and uncooperative. Eventually, Troopers escorted Cherilus to the jet bridge and placed him under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Disturbing a Flight Crew," police said in their statement.

Who is Gosder Cherilus?

Cherilus was an offensive tackle at Boston College for three years, from 2005 to 2007. He was drafted 17th overall in 2008 by the Detroit Lions. He played five seasons in Detroit, two in Indianapolis with the Colts and two more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before ending his career after the 2016 season.

Gosder Cherilus of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sidelines during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 18, 2016. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and will cooperate with law enforcement to that end. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel," a Delta spokesperson told WBZ-TV in a statement.

Passengers were put on another flight to Dublin.

More information about the incident is expected to be revealed in court Monday.