Apartment in 'Good Will Hunting' home in South Boston up for rent

BOSTON - The South Boston home featured in "Good Will Hunting" has an apartment up for rent.

It doesn't look exactly as it did in the 1997 film, but the second floor unit on West 6th Street is available.

Matt Damon's character lived on the first floor in the movie.

The backyard was also used in the film that launched the careers of Damon and co-star Ben Affleck, and earned them an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The apartment is going for $4,500 a month and includes a parking spot.