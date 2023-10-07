Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton transferring some patients due to power outage

BROCKTON - Some patients are being transferred to other hospitals due to a power outage Saturday afternoon at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

The hospital's parent company said their team is working "diligently" to find the cause. "As patient safety is always our number one priority, our patients are receiving uninterrupted care. Where needed our patients are being transferred to our sister hospitals for care," a spokesperson said, in part.

Fire departments in Stoughton, Holbrook and West Bridgewater said they're diverting their ambulances from Good Samaritan.