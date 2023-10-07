Watch CBS News
Local News

Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton transferring some patients due to power outage

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BROCKTON - Some patients are being transferred to other hospitals due to a power outage Saturday afternoon at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

The hospital's parent company said their team is working "diligently" to find the cause. "As patient safety is always our number one priority, our patients are receiving uninterrupted care. Where needed our patients are being transferred to our sister hospitals for care," a spokesperson said, in part.

Fire departments in Stoughton, Holbrook and West Bridgewater said they're diverting their ambulances from Good Samaritan.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 2:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.