"Good Burger 2," filmed in old Friendly's restaurant, drops new trailer

"Good Burger 2," filmed in New England, drops new trailer

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The new trailer is out for "Good Burger 2," the sequel to the 1990s comedy movie filmed right here in New England.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell return as Dexter and Ed, who try to save their restaurant that's famous for the "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?" catchphrase. They're fighting back against big business that wants to replace fast food workers with robots.

"In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails," reads the description for the new trailer. "Ed welcomes Dex back to "Good Burger" with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again!"

Filming took place at multiple locations around Rhode Island, including a former Friendly's restaurant location in North Providence. Back in May, "Saturday Night Live's" Thompson made a visit to the Newport police station to surprise officers with coffee and donuts.

Also making a cameo in the trailer is former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The movie will be released for streaming on Paramount+ on November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving. The original film released in 1997 grossed $23.7 million.

"Good Burger 2" was made by Nickelodeon Studios. Paramount is the parent company of WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.