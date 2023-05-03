'Good Burger 2' to film scenes at old Friendly's in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island is set to become "home of the Good Burger" later this month.

The Rhode Island Film & TV Office announced Wednesday that "Good Burger 2," a sequel to the 1990s comedy movie based on a sketch from the Nickelodeon series "All That," will be filmed throughout the state.

According to WPRI, North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi confirmed that an old Friendly's in the city will be among the locations.

Beginning May 18, scenes will be filmed in various locations around Rhode Island.

The movie will star Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who were in the original. The film is about workers who try to save their fast food restaurant.

The sketch and movie included the iconic phrase "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?"

Good Burger 2 is a Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ film. Paramount is the parent company of WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.