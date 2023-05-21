Kenan Thompson surprises police while filming 'Good Burger 2' in Rhode Island

"Good Burger 2" to begin filming in Rhode Island.

"Good Burger 2" to begin filming in Rhode Island.

"Good Burger 2" to begin filming in Rhode Island.

NEWPORT, R.I. – Police in Rhode Island received a surprise visit from a Hollywood actor over the weekend.

Kenan Thompson has been in Rhode Island filming "Good Burger 2."

On Saturday, Thompson and Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong stopped by the police station with coffee and donuts.

This morning at shift change the late watch and day watch Officers were surprised by a couple visitors! Mayor Xay... Posted by Newport RI Police Department on Saturday, May 20, 2023

"Yes, we really do love coffee and donuts," police joked.

Film crews have been in various Rhode Island locations, including a former Friendly's in North Providence.

Good Burger 2 is a Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ film. Paramount is the parent company of WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.