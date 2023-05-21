Watch CBS News
Kenan Thompson surprises police while filming 'Good Burger 2' in Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I. – Police in Rhode Island received a surprise visit from a Hollywood actor over the weekend.

Kenan Thompson has been in Rhode Island filming "Good Burger 2."

On Saturday, Thompson and Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong stopped by the police station with coffee and donuts.

"Yes, we really do love coffee and donuts," police joked.

Film crews have been in various Rhode Island locations, including a former Friendly's in North Providence.

Good Burger 2 is a Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ film. Paramount is the parent company of WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.  

