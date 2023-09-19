Watch CBS News
"Good Burger 2," filmed in Rhode Island, gets Paramount+ streaming release date

"Good Burger 2" to begin filming in Rhode Island.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Kenan and Kel are back at the grill. "Good Burger 2," which was filmed in Rhode Island, is coming soon on Paramount+.

The sequel to the 1997 cult comedy classic will be available for streaming on November 22, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will reprise their roles as Dexter and Ed, who try to save their fast food restaurant where customers are greeted with "Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?"

The movie was filmed earlier this year in several locations around Rhode Island, including an old Friendly's restaurant in North Providence. 

While filming, Thompson of "Saturday Night Live" surprised police officers in Newport with coffee and donuts.

"Good Burger 2" is a Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ film. Paramount is the parent company of WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.  

