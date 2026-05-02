Golden Tempo wins 152nd Kentucky Derby, making history for its trainer Cherie DeVaux

Cherie DeVaux made history on Saturday as the first woman to train the winner of the Kentucky Derby, as Golden Tempo charged from the back of the pack and charged down the stretch to get to the finish line first in the biggest event in horse racing.

DeVaux is just the second female trainer to win any Triple Crown race after Jena Antonucci won with Arcangelo in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. She won the Derby in her first opportunity, eight years since starting her own stable.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz and with a crowd of more than 100,000 watching and roaring at Churchill Downs, Golden Tempo passed favorite Renegade just before the wire to win the 1 1/4-mile race in 2:02.27 at odds of 23-1. Renegade was second, with brother Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, and long shot Ocelli was third.

Golden Tempo #19, ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz, crosses the finish line to win the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

"I don't even have any words right now," DeVaux said. "I just can't. Just so, so, so happy for Golden Tempo. Jose did a wonderful job, a masterful job of getting him there. He was so far out of it."

During the week, DeVaux shifted from downplaying what it would mean to be the first woman to train a Derby winner to understanding she's a role model to girls who might want to follow in her footsteps someday. She's just the 18th woman to saddle a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

"I'm glad I can be a representative of all women everywhere that we can do anything we set our minds do," DeVaux said.

Cherie DeVaux, trainer of Golden Tempo, celebrates after becoming the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby. May 2, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

According to CBS Sports, the Derby this year has a total purse of $5 million, with the winner taking home $3.1 million. The owner usually take 80% of the winnings, with the jockey and trainer splitting the remaining 20%, according to CBS Sports.

Ortiz showed off the riding prowess that has made him so successful at Churchill Downs in recent days, winning the Derby for the first time in his 11th try. It came a little under 24 hours since he also won the Kentucky Oaks, the top race for 3-year-old fillies.

His parents were there to witness Ortiz's remarkable ride.

"I get to ride it almost every year, but to get to win it, it's just special," Ortiz said. "I just wish my grandpa was here, but I know he's looking from heaven. Just very happy that I get my goal, my life dream goal achieved."

The Kentucky Derby went on with just 18 horses. Great White was a late scratch after flipping and throwing his jockey. Track veterinarians made the call to scratch the long shot who got into the field Wednesday when Silent Tactic was ruled out because of a foot injury. The Puma was out, less than 12 hours before post time, because of a swollen leg from a skin infection.

Great White became the fifth horse scratched this week and the second Saturday. Silent Tactic was ruled out Wednesday, Fulleffort on Thursday and Right to Party on Friday, with Great White, Ocelli and Robusta getting in.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of the vaunted Triple Crown, which includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018.