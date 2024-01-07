Watch live: See Golden Globes fashion as celebrities arrive to the 2024 awards ceremony

What are your favorite celebrities wearing for the 2024 Golden Globe awards? We are live on the red carpet as nominees arrive for Sunday's award show, taking place at the Beverly Hilton. You can watch our live coverage in the player above beginning Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Our "team coverage" includes KCAL reporters live at the event, as well as back at the studio, providing insight on the fashion and breakdowns of performances.

Who is hosting the Golden Globes red carpet fashion coverage?

Suzanne Marques will be live from the carpet, giving you a behind-the-scenes view of the star-studded arrivals and one-on-one interviews.

Suzanne is no stranger to red carpets as an entertainment reporter for KCAL News and host of "The Lot," a weekly entertainment show airing on CBS News Los Angeles.

Lesley Marin will be in the studio, joined by fashion expert Brandon Williams and movie critic Grae Drake. Brandon is a fashion stylist who first joined us last year for our GRAMMY red carpet special. Grae appears weekly on KCAL Mornings, breaking down the latest movies, and is known for her reviews and red carpet interviews.

Where are the Golden Globes being held?

The awards show is being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and the official pre-show will see celebrity guests on the red carpet set up just outside of the venue. The Beverly Hilton's glittering international ballroom is the usual venue for the Golden Globes and has been the locale of most of its ceremonies over the last several decades.

Comedian and first-time host Jo Koy promises and exciting night, telling CBS Mornings that he has been preparing non-stop for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards since he was announced as host a few weeks ago.

When does the Golden Globes awards ceremony start?

The 81st Annual Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Jan. 7, and will run until 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT).

For the first time in decades, the ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network. The Golden Globes ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app. Paramount Global is the parent company of CBS.

Some fashion statements gracing the Golden Globes red carpet

We've compiled a gallery of celebrities and their iconic outfits here but here's a little sneak peek at some of them.

Helen Mirren:

Helen Mirren attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown and opera coat. Her shoes are from Sole Bliss. Her jewelry is from Harry Winston. Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz steps onto the Golden Globes red carpet with an Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin Shoes. His stylist Rodney Burns helped configure the outfit with Chrome Hearts diamond and gold Rings and Vintage 70s gold mesh earrings. Jon Kopaloff

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff, from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series and starring in "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One," goes with a full Dolce & Gabbana outfit. Her stylist is Jonathan Huguet. Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with a Dolce & Gabbana gown and shoes with jewelry from Lagos. Her stylist is Jennifer Austin. Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson walks onto the red carpet with a Gucci bowtie and a red suit from Harry Rosen. He's also strutting with Gucci boots. Earl Gibson III/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images