Boston Red Sox outfielders Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu win Gold Glove Awards

Boston Red Sox outfielders Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu took home Gold Glove Awards, given to the top defensive players in Major League Baseball.

The winners were announced Sunday. For Rafaela, it was the first time he has won a Gold Glove. Rafaela, who played outfield and second base this season, won the Gold Glove for center fielders.

Abreu took home the hardware for right fielders. This was his second Gold Glove.

Gold Glove Awards are voted on by managers and coaches. Participating voters can only vote within their own league, and cannot vote for their own players. The manager and coach vote makes up for 75% of the tally. The SABR Defensive Index makes up for the other 25%.

Rafaela led all center fielders in Major League Baseball with 20 defensive runs saved. He also led in outs above average and fielding run value, with 22 apiece. His 20 defensive runs saved were second in MLB for any player at any position, only behind Steven Kwan's 22 for the Cleveland Guardians.

Abreu was among the American League leaders for right fielders in several categories, including outs above average, fielding run value, defensive runs saved, assists, games and innings.

With the Gold Glove win, Abreu became the eighth Red Sox player to win the award in consecutive seasons.

This marked the fifth time that multiple Red Sox outfielders have won a Gold Glove. The last time was 2018 when Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. earned the honor.