Gloucester neighbors concerned about reckless driving, video shows cars on wrong side of road

Neighbors on Washington Street in Gloucester, Massachusetts are concerned about street racing at the bend in their road. Twice since June, racers have been caught on camera driving on the wrong side of the road to race side by side or to pass people just trying to use the road.

"As they're coming past the church, one passes another and then the other one pulls out and passes," said Ken Beal, the homeowner whose cameras have caught racers twice. "You can see on the video someone flashes their lights. This is not right."

Beal knows racing and used to own a team in Florida. He just doesn't want to see this type of dangerous activity on the streets in front of his home. Beal continues to suffer the aftereffects from concussions he received from a car accident when he was younger.

"That was a miracle. I'm still feeling it, even this rib pops. I don't want those kids to get hurt," says Beal.

The first incident in June is similar as two cars are seen driving side by side in multiple lanes. In the most recent incident, the racers were swerving into the oncoming lane to dart around vehicles in front of them. In zoomed in photos of the surveillance video, it appears both cars have mounts on the back that often are used to attach cameras.

"It would be awesome if we can find that footage and who is doing it," said Beal.

"At least a couple of times a week we hear it," said one of Beal's neighbors who asked to remain anonymous. "It's really concerning just as a mom and someone in the community who has small children because around that bend it's very dangerous."

Gloucester police are aware of the most recent incident, but they don't believe there is any organized racing.