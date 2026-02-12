Retired Gloucester firefighter dies after being struck by police cruiser in Lowell

A retired Gloucester firefighter has died after being struck by a police cruiser in Lowell last Thursday.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wilder Street near the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The police cruiser was heading north at the time when it struck a 60-year-old man walking in the same direction, according to an initial investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney.

The man was identified as Daniel Kennedy, a former lieutenant with the Gloucester Fire Department. He was taken to Lahey Hospital, where he died from his injuries a week later.

The police officer was taken to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries. Their identity has not been released. No charges have been filed.

Daniel Kennedy was a retired Gloucester firefighter, a marine, and a college student. Gloucester Firefighters Local 762

Kennedy had recently re-enrolled at UMass Lowell. The Glocuester FireFighters Local 762 Union said that he wanted to use his degree to help veterans work on their mental health. Kennedy was also a United States Marine Corps Desert Storm veteran, according to the group.

"Dan had a huge heart and truly committed to a life of service. We are shocked, and devastated," the union said on Facebook.

UMass Lowell made counseling available to students in the days following the accident.

"The thoughts of the UMass Lowell community are with those involved in this tragic incident," UMass Lowell said in a statement on Thursday night.

Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office are investigating.