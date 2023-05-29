Gillette Stadium upgrading Row of Honor for Patriots' 2023 season

BOSTON -- On Memorial Day, Gillette Stadium announced plans to upgrade the Row of Honor behind the north end zone.

The plans include expanded seating, as well as a digital video board that will display the names of the servicemembers sitting in the Row of Honor.

"Today, on Memorial Day, we are proud to honor the service and sacrifice the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces make every day to protect and defend our freedom," Robert Kraft said in the announcement. "We owe all servicemembers a debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay. The Row of Honor is just one way we continue to support and give back to these brave Americans and I look forward to welcoming these patriots to Foxborough for years to come."

The upgraded Row of Honor will be directly in front of the new lighthouse, and it will host a group of servicemembers for all Gillette Stadium events. Construction will be completed in time for the start of the Patriots' 2023 season.